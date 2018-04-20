Congress asks EC to take action against Sanjay Patil

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): A Congress delegation on Friday met the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer demanding strict action against BJP MLA Sanjay Patil for his 'Hindu Vs Muslim' statement.

While addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka on April 17, Patil said that the upcoming assembly elections in the state is "not about road or water or other issues. But about Hindus vs Muslims, Ram Mandir vs Babri Masjid".

The Congress also submitted a letter to the Election Commissione stating that the statement made by the BJP leader is violation of model code of conduct.

The party further termed Patil's statement a hate speech against the minorities which allegedly aimed to polarize votes on communal ground. It further urged the poll body to take action against Patil to ensure free and fair probe. Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against the MLA under Sections 253a, 259A of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)