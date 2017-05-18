Congress asks Pakistan to comply with ICJ order

[India], May 18 (ANI): Applauding the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for putting a temporary stay on Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution, the Congress on Thursday asked Pakistan to comply with the order till the final verdict is delivered.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal told ANI, "It's an important decision. It also restores the faith of the ICJ that all those who come before it should abide by its verdict. Pakistan should realise it's not only good for the region, but for the world as well. It's own international status in the world will be tarnished by the fact that they haven't given counselor access to Kulbhushan Jadhav."

Expressing similar views, another Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "Pakistan has no legs to stand upon. We hope that the Government of India continues to mount that pressure, because it is the first stage and they have to ensure that his life is safe, and only when he returns home, we will celebrate." Earlier, Justice Ronny Abraham of the ICJ read out the much-awaited verdict and asserted that the case was indeed debatable, while also adding that the ICJ had prime facie jurisdiction in the case. The final verdict is expected in August. The only condition under which Jadhav now stands to face execution is if Pakistan does not comply with the ICJ's decision. India can then go to the Security Council, which may then decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgement. (ANI)