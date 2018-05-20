Congress asks PM to order probe into horse-trading allegation

[India], May 20 (ANI): After accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of horse-trading to prove majority in Karnataka assembly, Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the matter.

Addressing the media here, a day after the BJP's B.S. Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the floor test, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill reminded the Prime Minister about the promise made by him over fighting corruption.

"We hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders probe into corruption which their MLAs were indulging in," Shergill said.

This came days after Karnataka Congress leaders had alleged that the BJP tried to "poach" their MLAs in an attempt to establish majority to form the government in Karnataka. They had also released an audio tape, purported to be of BJP-linked Janardhana Reddy, wherein he could be heard bribing a Congress MLA in lieu of defection to the saffron party. (ANI)