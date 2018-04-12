Congress asks Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami too

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday requested Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest the upcoming elections from Badami Assembly constituency too.

Congress leaders from Badami in Bagalkote district met the Chief Minister and said that if he contests the polls from their region then it will benefit the party in north Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, however, said that the leaders will have to give their opinion to the party high command.

Earlier, there had been a speculation that Siddaramaiah might contest the polls from Badami, besides Chamundeshwari from Mysuru district.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)