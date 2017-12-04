Congress associated with evils like corruption, nepotism: PM Modi

[India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress Party was associated with evils like corruption, casteism, communalism and nepotism.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Rajkot, the prime minister said, "Be it corruption, casteism, communalism or nepotism, it is the Congress Party, which is associated with these evils. The youth are not ready to accept Congress."

Continuing his tirade against Congress, Prime Minister Modi said the progress of Gujarat under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been better than under previous governments.

The prime minister also slammed Congress for criticising Centre's demonetisation drive, saying, "Congress leaders are in tears due to demonetisation as they have lost all that they had looted from the poor." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress Party was envious of them. In the run-up to the Gujarat assembly polls, Congress has continuously been attacking the BJP on several issues like development in Gujarat, demonestisation, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) etc., while it is constantly being targetted over dynastic politics. The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18. (ANI)