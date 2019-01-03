Congress awarding CM post to culprits of anti-Sikh riots: PM Modi

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): In a sharp attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raked up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and asked the people of the country, especially Punjab, to remain "cautious" about the party over the killings of the Sikhs and for making Kamal Nath, an alleged accused, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Gurdaspur, days after convicted former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar surrendered in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in a Delhi court, Prime Minister Modi also said that it was due to the efforts of the BJP that the victims' kin were getting justice after all these years.

"The whole country, including Punjab, should remain cautious of those who have a history of killing thousands of innocent Sikhs and award the Chief Minister's post to culprits of the riots till today," Prime Minister Modi said, attacking the choice of Kamal Nath as CM, as he was allegedly involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Delhi High Court convicted and awarded life imprisonment to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his involvement in the 1984 Sikh riots, which occurred in the national capital after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He surrendered to the court on December 31.

The choice of Kamal Nath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has been widely criticised by BJP and Sikh leaders.

Praising the efforts of BJP in delivering justice to the victims' kin of 1984 Sikh riots, Prime Minister said; "It was BJP who formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case and opened files, which were hidden on the signal of one family (Congress) by declaring the culprits as "Sajjan" (good people)."

The Prime Minister further stressed on the Kartarpur Corridor and said that the BJP and Akali Dal were together making continued efforts towards the development of Punjab, including the recent success of building the Kartarpur corridor -- a road linking Dera Baba Nanak with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

He announced that the Centre has decided to organise worldwide celebrations on the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Slamming Punjab cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his recent two visits to Pakistan that triggered a controversy and Punjab Chief Minister himself wasn't happy with Sidhu's visit, the Prime Minister said: "The whole nation has witnessed how Congress leaders gave a chance to Pakistan to speak against India as these leaders did not even pay heed to their own Punjab Chief Minister's direction."

He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress' first family for "playing with nation's security and spreading lies' to weaken the strength of the army, and for scrapping the previous BJP Madhya Pradesh government's decision of reciting the national song Vande Mataram".

The Prime Minister said, "The family who has been playing with nation's security and spreading lies to weaken the army's strength is protesting against Bharat Mata and national song Vande Mataram."

The newly-elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh had decided to do away with the 14-year-old norm of reciting 'Vande Matram' on the first day of every month in the state secretariat, which was started by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the Congress government on Thursday in a U-turn announced that the national song will be back, but with the added feature of a police band.

Praising the land of Gurdaspur for inspiring the whole nation, Prime Minister stated: "The land of Gurdaspur has set an example for the country, society and humanity," and added that Gurdaspur will produce new energy to fulfil the resolution made for developing a New India by 2022.

Talking about the initiative of the NDA government towards people of the state, Prime Minister asserted: "We're working for children's education, employment for youth and to provide proper irrigation facilities to farmers. We've also facilitated irrigation and soil health cards and right product prices to farmers. It was assured under the Kisan Sampada Yoja that the crop of farmers doesn't go waste."

"Our government is building AIIMS in Bathinda, it has provided free gas cylinders to 11 lakh women in Punjab and youths were given a total loan of Rs 28 lakh," he added.

Highlighting schemes meant for youths and girls, the Prime Minister said: "1.5 lakh youngsters were given training under Skill India Mission and various districts of Punjab have witnessed increasing numbers of our daughters in schools."

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by appealing to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to complete the projects on time, which were meant for the progress of the state's citizen. (ANI)