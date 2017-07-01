Congress baked GST for so long it tasted 'burnt, ugly': BJP

[India] June 30 (ANI): Hitting back at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's jibe at the Centre on Goods and Services Tax (GST), senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Siddharth Nath Singh on Friday said that Congress baked the GST for so long that it burnt and tasted ugly.

"I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi that his party took a very long time to bake the GST. When you try to bake something for too long, it turns brown and tastes ugly. Therefore, a tasteless GST was being proposed by the Congress party," Singh told ANI.

He added that in the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the GST was pushed and brought to consensus, adding it is one of the greatest reforms that India is introducing.

"The world is looking upon India in this reform. More FDIs will be coming to India and there will be a single tax which will help the businessmen, traders, manufacturers and at the end it is going to help the consumers. The GDP will grow. I don't think Rahul Gandhi understands because his party will always believe in half-baked things," he further said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said that it is a reform that holds great potential, but is being rushed through in a half-baked spectacle by an incompetent government.

"A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha," Gandhi tweeted.

Hitting at the Central Government, he further said that the GST is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive government without planning foresight and institutional readiness.

"Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning," Gandhi asserted.

He added that India deserves a GST rollout that does not put crores of its citizens and traders through difficult time.

The Congress Party yesterday said that it would boycott the midnight meeting, convened by the government, on the implementation of the GST.

Besides Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also decided to boycott the event.

Ahead of the historic rollout of the GST that is scheduled to take effect from midnight, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day urged the Congress Party to 'realise and rethink' their stand and join the government for the midnight Parliament session.

The GST, which is slated to roll out today midnight, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket. (ANI)