Congress banks upon Siddaramaiah in K'taka polls

[India], May 31 (ANI): The Congress Party on Wednesday said the upcoming state elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah.

The Congress also said that Dr. G. Parameshwara will continue to be the Karnataka unit President.

The AICC has firmed up a year-long organisational mobilisation plan for Karnataka Congress, from block level to PCC, as part of its all-out effort to retain power in the only big southern state where the party faces challenges from BJP and JDS.

As part of the organisational mobilisation, senior leaders, including ministers and legislators, will take out a 'political parikarma' across 30 districts to organise events and in propagating policy initiatives of the Siddharamaiah Government since 2013. (ANI)