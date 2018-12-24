Congress betrayed farmers of MP, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan: Javadekar

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Congress alleging that the Rahul Gandhi led party has betrayed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

"It is in Congress' nature not to fulfil its promises. It has betrayed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Rajasthan. They (Congress) have not waived off their (farmers) loans completely. Farmers are getting notice after notice," he asserted.

He further alleged, "The Congress party had told the nationalised banks to forego the loans but did not pay them the money. When the banks did not agree the party paid them a very small amount." Elaborating upon the plight of farmers, the minister accused the Congress of having anti-farmer policies and blamed it for their bad condition. "397 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka, earlier some 3000 farmers had taken their life in the state. Farmers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will also suffer in their regime," said the minister. (ANI)