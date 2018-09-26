  1. Sify.com
  4. Congress, BJP welcomes SC decision on Aadhaar

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 26, 2018 15:13 hrs
Aadhar

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private parties to access Aadhaar data, and termed it a 'slap on the face of BJP'. The Supreme Court has declared Aadhar as constitutionally valid.

This verdict is a 'slap on the face of BJP", added Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Congress leader Sanjay Jha tweeted in favor of the verdict and questioned the consequences of citizens' data leak until now.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach marginalised sections of society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from the personal but also from the community point of view. The top court said Aadhaar serves a bigger public interest. "Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than be the best", it said.