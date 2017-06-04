Congress booklet row: BJP demands Sonia's apology

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi on yesterday's release of a booklet with Jammu and Kashmir shown as Indian occupied Kashmir.

"Kashmir is the integral part of India and the PoK (Pak occupied Kashmir) is also integral part of India. But this is very unfortunate. The Congress president must apologise to the country because Ghulam Nabi Azad was saying the same thing which was continually said by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. We strongly condemn it," BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiment, another BJP leader S. Prakash said that the Congress party has always politicised matters of national security and that such things could never be forgiven. "The Congress party for the last three years has been indulging in politicising the internal security and the national security. This has again been proved. They must apologise to the country. A party which ruled India for over 50 years today is not prepared to accept Kashmir as part of India? This is shameful," he told ANI. The Congress party yesterday stirred a controversy when its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad released a booklet with Jammu and Kashmir shown as Indian occupied Kashmir. The wrong map was published on page 12 of the 15-page booklet titled "National Security Endangered. Bravado, Rhetoric, Hyperbole Rules" about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. (ANI)