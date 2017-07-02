Congress brands CM Yogi-led UP governance as 'Gundaraj', 'Jungleraj'

[India], July 02 (ANI): Following the brutal assault on an acid attack survivor in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Aliganj, the Congress Party on Sunday said that the Uttar Pradesh governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has turned into 'Gundaraj' and 'Jungleraj'.

"Yogiraj turned into gundaraj. No fear of law in the state. On one side Chief Minister Adityanath claimed to ensure security in the state and on the other, rape survivor was attacked by acid. There is an increase in number of rapes, acid attack, and lynching cases now," Congress leader Shobha Oza told ANI.

Meanwhile another Congress leader Meem Afzal branded Yogi Government in the state as 'Jungleraj'.

"This Yogi led government in the UP is Jungleraj. Yogi government is heading towards unsuccessfulness," Afzal said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Juhi Singh held the state's law and order responsible for the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Juhi said, "The law and order has completed broken down in UP. Everyday there are instances of harassment, rapes, murders, and exploitation."

The acid attack victim was attacked for the fifth time in UP's Aliganj on Saturday.

The police said that the victim is currently admitted in the trauma centre, in a critical condition.

"The victim is admitted in the trauma centre and her condition is serious. We have informed her parents about the incident. We have already initiated a probe into it, Abhay Kumar Prasad, Additional director general of police, Lucknow said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had earlier given a cheque of Rs. one lakh as compensation to the victim's husband. He also directed the police officials to immediately nab the accused and take strict action against the guilty.

The Dalit victim was attacked by the same group of suspects, marking the fourth such attack on her.

She was forced to drink a 'corrosive liquid' by unidentified persons, on train while she was returning to Lucknow from her village.

She was gang-raped earlier in 2008 and a case was registered in this regard in Unchahar town of Raebareli district. She was first attacked with acid in 2011 followed by other serious attacks again in 2011, twice in 2012 and another in 2013. (ANI)