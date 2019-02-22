Congress calls for snapping of Cricket ties with Pakistan

[India], 22Feb (ANI): Following the Pulwama attack, the Congress party has asserted that all cricketing ties with Pakistan should be snapped till terror organisations operating from Pakistan's soil stop terror attacks in India.

“Till the time, terrorist organisations and their bosses who are sitting in Pakistan encourage terrorist activities in India, cricket should not be played with Pakistan,” underlined Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari at a press conference here on Friday.

After Pulwama, clamours have been growing that India should not play Pakistan in the upcoming Cricket World Cup scheduled to be organised in England and Wales.

While some cricketers like Harbhajan Singh have said that India can win the World Cup without playing Pakistan, others like Chetan Chauhan said that ultimately, it will hurt India and benefit Pakistan. Ironically, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor advocated that India should play Pakistan in the World Cup. "To forfeit a match does not just cost two points as it is worse than surrender, a defeat without a fight," the MP from Kerala wrote on Twitter. (ANI)