Congress calls PM Modi 'crueler than Aurangzeb'

[India], June 26 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a crueler dictator than Mughal emperor Aurangzeb."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's statement comes after Prime Minister Modi cornered Congress over the imposition of National Emergency.

Addressing the media, Surjewala said that the "Prime Minister was imparting lessons about the Emergency despite being a crueler dictator than Mughal emperor."

"A dictator whose cruelty surpasses even that of Delhi Sultanate's Aurangzeb is giving lectures on the Emergency. Will the outburst against Congress help curtail (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's gimmicks," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said the country remembers the Emergency as a 'dark period', during which every institution was subverted and an atmosphere of fear was created. The Prime Minister also saluted the courage of those who steadfastly resisted the Emergency, which was imposed 43 years ago. "India remembers the Emergency as a dark period during which every institution was subverted and an atmosphere of fear was created. Not only people but also ideas and artistic freedom were held hostage to power politics," Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets. The Emergency, which is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history, was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from June 25, 1975 to 1977. (ANI)