Congress calls strike, normal life paralysed in Tripura

[India], May 18 (ANI): Normal life was paralysed in Tripura on Thursday due to the twenty four-hour strike called by the opposition Congress in support of its 12-point charter of demands, including Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) demand to return the deposits of common people in several Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

The markets were closed while vehicles did not ply on the roads.

Banks, offices, financial institutions, schools and colleges remained close in view of the strike.

Flight operations remained normal and passengers arriving at the airport from outside the state were provided security and vehicle by police. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended all the trains to and from Agartala. The strike passed off peacefully claimed Superintendent of Police, West district Abhijit Saptarshi. However, the Congress supporters burnt tyres on roads at few places. The other demands of the Congress include financial ex-gratia to the unemployed youth, subsidy in fertilisers and support price in agriculture. Observer of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Bora has claimed the bandh a successful one, saying people have whole heartedly advocated it. (ANI)