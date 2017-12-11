Congress can stoop to any limit to defame PM Modi: Smriti Irani

[India], December 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying the party could stoop to any limit to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it could not digest the rise of the latter from humble beginnings.

"This election in Gujarat is not an ordinary election, because Congress is not able to digest the fact that a man born in a small village here became the Prime Minister of India despite their continuous attacks," Irani said while addressing a public rally here.

Attacking Congress scion, she said Rahul Gandhi believes that by questioning the development of Gujarat, he can win the assembly election. The first phase of polling took place on Saturday and recorded a voter turnout of 66.75 percent in 89 of 182 constituencies. The second-phase voting in remaining 93 constituencies is on December 14, and the votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)