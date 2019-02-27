Congress cancels CWC meeting amid escalating tension at border

The Congress party postponed its working committee meeting and Sankalp rally in the backdrop of escalating tension between India and Pakistan on the border.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party's general secretary in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi were scheduled to participate in the meeting.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: "This is not Congress, BJP thing. We want the country together that is why we are postponing the CWC."

Congress sources said, "When Pakistan is shooting our planes this means the tension is escalating. We will hold our horses till the government comes clean on it. Congress is anticipating more such similar incidents. The party thinks that in this scenario political activity will not be good." (ANI)