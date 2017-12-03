Congress candidate against Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani arrested

Rajkot: Congress' Gujarat legislator Indraneel Rajyaguru, who is contesting against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West, was on Saturday arrested following a ruckus between party workers and police after his brother was attacked by some goons while campaigning.





Deepu Rajyaguru was attacked late Saturday late evening at the Brahm Samaj Chowk. A ruckus followed after as Indraneel Rajyaguru, who is the sitting member from Rajkot East, and other Congress workers rushed to the scene.



As Indraneel Rajyaguru and Congress supporters went to the police station to complain, an altercation ensued between and police and the Congress legislator and others sat down opposite the police station on a sit-down to demand action. Police subsequently arrested the legislator and others.

According to sources, police also arrested Mitul Donga, the Congress candidate for the Rajkot East constituency. A standoff between the Congress and police was on till 11 p.m. and police also baton charged Rajyaguru's supporters.

Reacting to the incident, Congress' Gujarat chief Bharatsinh Solanki said: "It is now for the people to understand how the BJP government is functioning. If it is the situation for us politicians, people need to understand what would happen to common people. This is playing politics at its dirtiest low."

Meanwhile, Deepu Rajyaguru has been rushed to hospital.

The incident came on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gujarat city on Sunday.