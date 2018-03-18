Congress celebrating UP results even as candidate loses deposit: Jitendra Singh

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Congress celebrating the results of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls even as its candidates lost deposit money showed the party's mentality.

Singh said the Congress and party president Rahul Gandhi have lost the plot and were voicing the concern of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) because the party was losing elections successively.

"Why didn't they object to EVM when they were winning elections back to back? Their mindset is evident from the fact that they're celebrating the UP result because the BJP didn't win. Their own candidates lost their deposit there," Singh, who is also the Minister of State for Development of North Eastern region, said.

Singh was talking about the Congress' poor performance in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur - Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's seat -- and Phulpur - Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's parliamentary constituency -- where the grand-old party lost its deposit and Samajwadi Party emerged as the winner.(ANI)