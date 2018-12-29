Congress cheating farmers by offering loan waiver 'lollipops': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dubbed the loan waivers announced by the Congress governments as "lollipops" and asked the famers to beware, saying these are the means to "cheat" them to get "instant political benefits".

He also said that "thieves" had lost their sleep since he was acting as a "chowkidar"(guard) and that he would be ensuring that such people reach their "rightful" place.

He was addressing a rally here after laying foundation stone for a medical college and releasing a postage stamp on king Suheldev.

Modi said his government was committed to uplift the poor and the farmers while others were eyeing "instant political benefits" by offering "lollipops" like loan waivers.

"To get votes, lucrative promises are made," he said.

"What kind of promises are being made? For instant political benefits, promises are made, decisions are taken. But these can't be permanent solution (to the problem)," the prime minister said, clearly referring to the loan waiver announced by the newly-formed Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Even before the 2009 (Lok Sabha) polls, they (then Congress government at the Centre) offered lollipop like loan waiver," he said.

"After the (UPA) government was formed (again), how much (farm loan) was waived? They gave only, only, only Rs 60,000 crore against the promise of Rs 6 lakh crore," Modi said.

"Was your loan waived? Did you get money into your accounts? Will you believe such people, such lollipops, such people who cheat the public," the prime minister asked.

He said the CAG had later observed that many of those given waiver may not have been farmers.

"Who got benefit of such loan waiver? Not farmers at least... Your money was stolen," Modi said.

"Many were not even given certificates (about loan waiver) and their interest continued to mount and farmers continued to suffer," he charged.

He said the previous Congress-led UPA government did not even implement the Swaminathan Commission report which has recommendations for addressing the farming sector woes.

"The Congress sat on it (the report). Had the Commission report been implemented 11 years back, there would have been no need for loan waiver," Modi said.

"So beware of loan waiver promises made by such people, "he added.

Referring to Madhya Pradesh, Modi said soon after the government changed there, there have been queues for urea and baton charge on those wanting to buy urea.

"Loan waiver was also promised in Karnataka where the Congress formed government through the back door. Shall I tell you how many farmers got the waiver? Only 800 when it was promised to lakhs of voters," he alleged.

In Karnataka, the Congress, despite emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly polls held earlier this year, allowed its smaller ally JD(S) to form the government there.

Modi said his government was implementing programmes, including bringing innovation in the farm sector, which are aimed at empowering the farmers and other sections of the society.

The BJP government's programmes are for listening to the farmers and benefiting the entire society, he said.

"Yeh chowkidar bahut imandari se, bahut lagan se, din raat kaam kar raha hai. Aap apna vishwas rakho (this guard is working day and night with full honesty and commitment. Keep your faith)," the prime minister said.

"Iss chowkidar ki wajeh se, choron ki neend ud gayi hai (because of this guard, the thieves have lost their sleep), he added.

He asked people to keep faith in him as he promised to ensure that "the thieves are taken to their rightful place".

Later addressing a meeting in Varanasi, the Prime Minister said for cleaning Ganga, the intentions of the government should also be clean.

"We are doing this task of cleaning the Ganga with full honesty and clean intentions... When the governments work with full transparency and involve the people, then only it can ensure positive results," he said.

He took a dig at the governments of the past saying that the people are aware that how they had come up with several projects ranging from the Ganga Action Plan to the Ganga Basin Authority in which several thousand crores were wasted.

He said the scientists have now given a report after testing the Ganga water in which they have stated that the pollution levels in the river have come down drastically and his government's Namami Gange project is taking the country closer towards a cleaner Ganga.

He said due to government efforts, one can see the reports that the number of fish and crocodiles are increasing in the river and expressed happiness that his government's efforts are now producing results.

Taking up the issues of artisans and small businesses, the Prime Minister said to ensure that they get maximum out of their business, the government has eradicated middlemen from there.

"People must be feeling bad (about removing middlemen)... But even if we have to suffer, we will make sure that we eradicate middlemen from this country," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)