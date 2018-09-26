Congress clapped when Imran Khan criticised Modi: Ram Madhav

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav criticised the Congress party for applauding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recalling an incident of 2013, when the then prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif called former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a 'dehati aurat', Madhav said the BJP including Prime Minister Modi stood in former prime minister's support.

Madhav's remark came days after Imran Khan hit out at India for cancelling a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Further talking about the prevailing tension in the Kashmir Valley, the BJP General Secretary said, "The ideology of united India is in our DNA. No matter how much of efforts one put, we are not going to give even an inch of Kashmir's land. We are ready to fight with terrorism for 50 years."