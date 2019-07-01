Congress CMs to meet Rahul in last-ditch effort to end crisis

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will meet the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states on Monday, for the first time since he offered to resign as the party chief last month.

The meeting will come in the backdrop of continuing suspense over Gandhi's future role in the party and a spate of resignations by Congress leaders at various levels.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy will be present at the meeting with Gandhi on Monday.

Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara is also likely to come for the meet. The chief ministers had been planning to meet the Congress chief for long to request him to continue as the party chief. The chief ministers are also likely to discuss the mass resignations taking place in the party. While the agenda of the meeting is not known, it is expected that there will be brainstorming over the dismal performance of the grand old party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, especially in the Hindi heartland states where it won three assembly elections in December last. Gandhi, who became the party president in 2017, had on May 25 offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC), taking moral responsibility for the partys abysmal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. He had also lamented that Nath and Gehlot had kept their sons over the party.