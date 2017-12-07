Congress coming to power in Gujarat will be 'onset of mafia raj': Adityanath

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked the Congress Party and its Vice President Rahul Gandhi and said if the grand old party came to power in Gujarat, it would be an 'onset of mafia raj'.

Remembering Dr BR Ambedkar on his 124th birth anniversary, Adityanath, alluding to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's nationality, said, "Nobody respects Babasaheb Ambedkar more than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party comes to power, it will be the onset of mafia raj. The mafia originated in Italy after all."

"When Congress was in power in Gujarat in 1995, there were no electricity, roads and water. Also, during the Congress rule there was gundaraj and gang wars," he said. Further attacking Congress on the Ayodhya matter, Adityanath said it was manipulating with the Hindu belief. "The Congress leaders are hypocrites. They are manipulating with the Hindu belief. Congress will have to clarify whether they want to see the Ram Mandir being constructed in Ayodhya or not," he said. Adityanath also advised Rahul Gandhi to visit temples out of faith and not out of hypocrisy. (ANI)