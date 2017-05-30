[India], May 30 (ANI): A day after the Congress Party condemned the Kerala incident, where the youth Congress workers butchered a calf in public, the grand old party drew flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who called it a "mere crocodile tears" to hide their real motive and intentions.

BJP leader Zafar Islam told ANI that no one in the history has ever staged such a violent protest like the Congress did.

"These are all mere crocodile tears. No one has ever protested like the way Congress did. Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears because people have come to know the real face of the Congress Party. They have got to know the real motive and intentions of the party," he said.

The Congress Party on Monday has dubbed Kerala's incident as 'reprehensible', while stating that the party does not support any kind of violence and barbarism. "India's ethos and Congress Party's culture abjures any kind of violence or barbarism against every living being much less the 'Cow', which has a special place in the hearts and mind of people of India," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement. Earlier, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi conclusively condemned this cruel incident "What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable to me &the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident," Rahul said in a tweet. Meanwhile, facing sharp criticism, the Congress Party suspended three youth members. The Kannur Police on May 28 registered a case against district president of Youth Congress and other Congress workers under Section 120 (A) of the Kerala Police Act, for slaughtering calf in public view. The police filed the case on the basis of a video where the president of Youth Congress, Rigil Pookkutty and other Youth Congress workers could be seen slaughtering the calf. The incident comes amid hue and cry over Centre's new rule prohibiting sale of animals for slaughter or religious sacrifice at livestock markets and animal fairs. (ANI)