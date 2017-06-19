Congress condemns deployment of medical team at Chhattisgarh HM's son's marriage

[India], June 19 (ANI): The Congress Party on Monday condemned the alleged deployment of a government medical team at the venue of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra's son's marriage in Raipur and said VIP culture will never come to an end.

"This is very unfortunate because they deployed doctors for their personal comfort by neglecting the common people. The VIP culture will never come to end and is still continuing," Congress leader P. L. Punia told ANI.

Another Congress leader Meem Afzal said such incidents show the dual face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government.

"When Lalu Yadav was not well and doctors were appointed then the same BJP party opposed that. Now, the party is doing the same thing and that's for some not so important reason. This shows the dual face of the BJP," Afzal said. The image of the order copy of deploying a medical team, reportedly issued by Raipur district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) office on June 15, has already gone viral on social media. The order states that as per the information provided by the special secretary to the minister, Ramsewak Paikra's son Lavkesh Paikra's wedding function is to be held at a city hotel on June 18. It also reads that for emergency services, a five-member medical team will remained deployed at the venue till closing of the marriage and reception ceremony. (ANI)