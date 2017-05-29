Congress condemns Kerala's 'horrific' incident of calf slaughtering

[India], May 29, (ANI): Condemning the Kerala incident where the youth Congress workers butchered a calf publically, the Congress Party on Monday dubbed the misconduct as 'reprehensible', while stating that the party does not support any kind of violence and barbarism.

"India's ethos and Congress Party's culture abjures any kind of violence or barbarism against every living being much less the 'Cow', which has a special place in the hearts and mind of people of India," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement.

Dubbing the incident as 'reprehensible and condemnable', Surjewala said that such action and activists have no place in the Congress Party. "The horrific incident in Kerala is reprehensible and absolutely condemnable. Such action is alien to our way of life. Such elements have no place in the Congress party. The Youth Congress has therefore suspended the so called activists," he said. Earlier, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi conclusively condemned this cruel incident "What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric & completely unacceptable to me &the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident," Rahul said in a tweet. The Kannur Police yesterday registered a case against district president of Youth Congress and other Congress workers under Section 120 (A) of the Kerala Police Act, for slaughtering calf in public view. The police filed the case on the basis of a video where the president of Youth Congress, Rigil Pookkutty and other Youth Congress workers could be seen slaughtering the calf. The incident comes amid hue and cry over Centre's new rule prohibiting sale of animals for slaughter or religious sacrifice at livestock markets and animal fairs. (ANI)