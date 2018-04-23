Congress confusing rule of law with the rule of dynasty: BJP

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): Hours after the Congress-led impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra was rejected, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a dig at the Congress party, saying the rule of law cannot be confused with the rule of dynasty.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Congress party has a long history of disrupting institutions of democracy. It is essential to safeguard the judiciary from this intimadatory tactic because it is the topmost institution of the country, because the rule of law cannot be confused with the rule of dynasty."

"The rule of law has been confused in the minds of Congress people as a rule of dynasty and because they are losing power constantly, people are not with them. While in the Opposition, they do not understand the dignity of the constitution," she added. Earlier in the day, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said rejected the impeachment motion seeking removal of the CJI on grounds of lack of substantial facts. Concurring with Naidu, Lekhi said that most of the issues raised by the Congress in the impeachment motion had already been settled by various judgements. Meanwhile, the Congress announced it will move the Supreme Court against Naidu's decision. On April 20, the opposition parties led by Congress moved the impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the removal of CJI Misra under Article 217 read with article 124 (4) of the Constitution of India. The motion was signed by 64 sitting members of the House. (ANI)