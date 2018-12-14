Congress congratulates Kamal Nath, welcomes 'era of change' in MP

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Congress Party on Thursday congratulated Kamal Nath on being elected as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, saying an 'era of change' is upon the state under his leadership.

"Our best wishes to Shri @OfficeOfKNath for being elected CM of Madhya Pradesh. An era of change is upon MP with him at the helm," read a tweet posted by the party from its official Twitter handle.

The 72-year-old leader will assume the office of chief minister for the first time in a distinguished career in politics.

A nine-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara constituency, Nath served as the pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Lok Sabha (elected in 2014). He also served as the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in former prime minister Manmohan Singh's first term and the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways from May 2009 to January 2011 in the second term of the UPA government. Nath was elected as Congress' Madhya Pradesh president in May this year. Having been elected as the chief minister of the state government, the challenge that lies in the days ahead for the senior leader is to consolidate the voter base for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, slated to be held in April-May next year. (ANI)