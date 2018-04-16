Congress continuing legacy to give tickets to family members: BJP

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Monday slammed the Congress on continuing its "legacy" of giving electoral tickets to family members and not inducting a new face ahead of the crucial elections in Karnataka next month.

Speaking to ANI, Gowda said, "Congress has a legacy of family members getting tickets. Never ever a new face is promoted. So the same continues in Karnataka. They are continuing to give tickets to successions of the same family, persons who were earlier legislators or parliamentarians."

He added that the people of the country would never accept the legacy of Congress and teach the party a 'proper lesson'. Stressing that other parties also gave tickets to family members, Gowda further said, "In BJP and other parties, we also sometimes give tickets to family members of leaders but those are exceptions. They are given tickets based on their performance." Meanwhile, supporters of Congress leader Anjana Murthy protested after he was denied a ticket from Nelamangala constituency. Agitators burnt tyres and blocked the highway, causing a massive traffic jam. R. Narayanaswamy is the candidate from Nelamangala. The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The party's chief ministerial candidate Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in the upcoming election. Earlier, speculation was rife that he would contest from Badami as well. Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yatheendra will contest from Varuna constituency. Karnataka Home Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy will contest from BTM Layout, while his daughter Sowmya Reddy will contest from Jayanagar in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge son Priyank Kharge will contest from Chittapur. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)