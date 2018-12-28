Congress corners BJP over 'The Accidental Prime Minister' row

[India] Dec 28 (ANI): Escalating the controversy over 'The Accidental Prime Minister', an upcoming movie based on Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as prime minister, the Congress party on Friday hit out at the BJP for sharing the trailer of the political drama on its Twitter handle.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader PL Punia said: "This is a BJP game, they know their five years are about to complete and they have nothing to show to the people so they are using these tactics to divert attention."

Brushing aside Congress' allegation, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore asked, "Can't we extend our wishes for a film? Congress has been all for freedom, why is it questioning that freedom now?" The trailer of the movie, which recently came out, drew a lot of flak from the Congress party which poked holes in the portrayal of the former prime minister. The political controversy over the movie caught media attention after the BJP on Thursday shared its trailer calling it a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 years". On Thursday, Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections over the movie and demanded its special screening to ensure that none of the scenes are factually incorrect. The Anupam Kher starrer flick releases on January 11. (ANI)