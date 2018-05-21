Congress' corruption reflects in unethical deal with JDS: Ram Madhav

[United States], May 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party in-Charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav branded the Congress as "the most corrupt" party and labelled its move of forming an alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) in the recently-concluded Karnataka assembly polls as an "unethical deal."

Speaking to ANI, Madhav underscored, "Whole history of Congress is full of corruption. There's not been a single genuine charge against BJP Government in past 4 years. The most corrupt party is Congress and that corruption has reflected in the unethical deal that they have entered into with JD(S) in Karnataka."

Maintaining an innocent stance, the BJP leader denied of his party's wrongdoing in the Karnataka polls, saying, "It's a democratic practice where the single largest party is given the opportunity. We had the right to seek that opportunity which we sought."

"We have done no mistake. It's a democratic practice where the single largest party is given the opportunity. We had the right to seek that opportunity which we sought. It is a different matter that we weren't able to muster required numbers," he added.

He laid emphasis on the fact that the mandate was against Congress and thus they had hoped that parties "like JD(S) would keep that in mind and act appropriately. But that was not the case. There was a tacit deal between Congress and JD(S) that led to a situation where we had to relinquish."

On May 27, Kumaraswamy was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) three-day old chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.

The floor test was to be conducted on the instructions of Vala after the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance also claimed the right to form the government in the state on the basis of the 117 seats it had as compared to the 104 seats that the BJP had.

While Kumaraswamy was earlier expected to swear-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 21, the ceremony later got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)