Congress defamed Hinduism due to 'votes': BJP

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lambasted the Congress Party for defaming and disrespecting the Hindu religion, adding that the latter was doing this just for the sake of "votes".

Addressing a press conference here, hours after the verdict of Mecca Masjid blast case was announced, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Today, the face of the Congress has been masked. In the name of Hindu terrorism, the Congress, which was doing the job of defaming Hindus has been exposed today. The Congress has been exposed as never before."

He added that Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the entire nation for defaming the Hindu religion. Continuing his tirade against Congress, Patra further said that they had coined the term "Hindu Terror". "Now after the court verdict on Mecca Masjid blast, the party stands exposed. Will Rahul Gandhi take out a midnight march with a lighted lamp and apologise for defaming the Hindu religion?" he questioned. Speaking on the verdict of 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, Patra added, "BJP does not comment on the judgment of the court. We do not comment on working of the Indian judiciary. It is an independent body. Congress said the court was right at the time of 2G verdict, but now it is labelling it (Mecca Masjid verdict) as wrong today." Earlier in the day, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Nampally in Hyderabad acquitted all the accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case. The court took the decision due to lack of evidence provided by the NIA, against the accused. Meanwhile, the NIA said that it will examine the special court's verdict in Mecca Masjid blast case and will further decide its course of action. The blast, which took place on May 18, 2007, at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad during Friday prayers had killed eight people and left 58 injured. It was allegedly carried out by a group of right-wing terrorists. (ANI)