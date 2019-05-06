Congress delegation meets EC over PM Modi's remark against Rajiv Gandhi

[India], May 6 (ANI): A delegation of senior Congress leaders including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and Salman Khurshid met officials of Election Commission on Monday and apprised the commission about their objection over a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Briefing media after their meeting, Congress leader Singhvi said, "We have apprised the election commission about a very serious statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. It seems like the person who made such statements has no knowledge or understanding of Indian culture and tradition. The statements by Prime Minister and BJP chief are continuously violating the law."

"We have appealed to Election Commission to put an immediate prohibition on campaigning on Prime Minister Modi. We have requested them for a decision on the issue within 48 hours," added Singhvi. He also asserted that the Court has already quashed cases regarding the Bofors issue which was filed against Rajiv Gandhi. "On February 4, 2004, Delhi High Court had quashed the charges against Rajiv Gandhi in this same case. This decision has not been challenged for about 14 years." Later speaking to ANI, Singhvi said, "I will not get into a competition of using such foul language which is illegal and against tradition. It is for the people to decide whether it befits the stature of the prime minister." While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, PM Modi had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1'." He was apparently referring to Bofors scam, in which Rajiv Gandhi was an accused. (ANI)