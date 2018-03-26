Congress demands CBI inquiry into MP journo's death

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 26, 2018 19:45 hrs

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): Congress on Monday appealed for a CBI Investigation into the death of a journalist, who was run over by a truck in Madhya Pradesh.

The national TV journalist, Sandeep Sharma, who was reporting on sand mafia in the state, was mowed down by a speeding truck in Bhind district on Sunday.

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia said, "He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and that is being crushed under BJP's rule."

Earlier, police said they have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) team to probe the matter.

Reportedly, the journalist had earlier notified police that he had been receiving death threats by some unknown people. (ANI)



