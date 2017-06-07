Congress demands CM Chouhan's resignation over Mandsaur violence

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Congress Party on Wednesday demanded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resignation over the Mandsaur incident.

Talking to ANI, Congress leader Kamal Nath said the government was bidding over the farmers' dead body.

"I demand proper investigation into Mandsaur incident. They are bidding over the dead bodies. It is very shameful. They are talking about Rs. five lakh, 10 lakh, one crore. Shivraj Singh Chouhan must resign. At the end it is his responsibility and it would be unjustified if it is shifted on any police officer," Nath said.

He added that injustice is being done with farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Condemning the incident, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav said he cannot recall such a massacre.

"I cannot recall such a massacre, they are giving death figures as five, six but I believe that there are more. I met Rahul ji today. We are planning to go there (Mandsaur, MP). We will go together if we do," he added.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the deaths of five farmers, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh earlier in the day said innocent farmers are being used for political motives.

"This is a sad event and as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has said, there is political influence in it. The innocent farmers are being used for political motive. I express grief over this incident. I express condolence to the deceased farmers' family. Shivraj is capable of tackling the problem of these farmers," the Chief Minister told media in Raipur.

Also, Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi has asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to resign because of his inability to contain the violence.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government over the farmers' protest in Mandsaur, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi earlier on Tuesday accused the Centre of waging war against nation's farmers.

Taking to social media, Rahul said, "This government is at war with the farmers of our country."

Yesterday, during an agitation, five farmers, who were demanding fair price and loan waiver, were killed and several others were injured in the firing by security forces.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Chouhan appealed for peace to the agitating farmers in the state and also announced a compensation of Rs. one crore to the kin of those killed in the violence.

"In the past 11 years, there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have been fulfilled. I offer my condolences to the victims of Mandsaur incident. Rs. one crore will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs. five lakh for those injured," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government is ready to come out with a solution through communication," he said.(ANI)