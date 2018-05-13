Congress denies chances of going in alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka

[India], May 13 (ANI): Congress on Sunday denied any chances of stitching an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) post-Karnataka Assembly polls to come to power and said that the situation is never going to come.

Addressing the media here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that he does not believe in the exit polls whether it is in favour or against his party.

"That situation to go in an alliance with the JD(S) is not going to arise, I can assure you that. I do not have any faith on exit polls whether it is in our favour or against us," Khera said.

As voting in most of the places in Karnataka came to an end on Saturday evening, the exit polls' predictions have not ended curiosity but in fact, increased it with their mixed predictions. Some psephologists have said the Congress will emerge as a single largest party; some gave the single largest party tag to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Most exit polls have predicted that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular) [JD (S)] will be a Kingmaker as there will be a hung assembly. The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 113-seats to form the government. The Congress had won 122 seats and the BJP 40 seats in the last Karnataka Assembly election in 2013. (ANI)