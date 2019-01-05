Congress desperate to wear 'fake mask' of Coalition: Amit Shah

[India] Jan 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said that Congress is desperate to wear a fake mass of Coalition as they are eager to come into power, ignoring the fact that nation wants a strong government, not a helpless one.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah said: "The upcoming Coalition formed by the opposition parties has no plan but to gain power against PM Modi. The Congress, who had lost eight states in Northeast is now desperate to wear a fake mask of coalition to come into power."

"Coalition can never give a strong government. Congress has forgotten the fact that people want a strong government, not a helpless one," he added.

Shah further asserted that BJP has won the hearts of Tripura people in a less course of time. One can see a progressive change in Tripura as the state has witnessed growth above the violence and dirty politics of Communist parties.

Taking his tirade against the Communist parties, Shah said: "Under their rule, state farmers used to earn less than what they deserve, however, PM Modi has increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) by 1.5 times and also decided to purchase 50 lakh metric tonne crop from the farmers. Also after increasing the MSP, the Modi government has procured around 50,000 metric tonne of paddy in Tripura."

Claiming that BJP has effective plans to address the problem of state farmers, Shah said, "Hardly, any crop will remain with farmers as the government will buy all and they will get around Rs 18 from Rs 10/kg for their crops. The amount will be directly sent into their accounts without any delay and role of a middle-man."

The BJP President also stressed upon the various upcoming plans and schemes that have been implemented in the state by his government. "Under Atal Dhara Mission, Tripura will get pure drinking water within three years, we've fulfilled the promise of providing 7th pay commission to workers and those who have faced the administrative blunder caused by the earlier state government were also compensated by us," the BJP chief said.

"We've (state government) taken actions against fake ration cards and pension claimers. Around 62,340 ration cards were canceled to prevent the unnecessary leakage of public funds. We've taken stringent actions to control the rapid menace of alcohol in the state. And in just a year, 34,000 Ujjwala connections have been increased to 2.34 lakh, which reflects our commitment towards development," he added.

He also confirmed that Centre has been taking several measures for the progress of Tripura, and as compared to 13th and 14th Finance commission, we've raised the budget for the state from Rs 7,200 crore to Rs 25,000 crore.

"More than 129 projects are on priority and projects of around Rs 13,000 crore were already given to the state by us," he asserted. (ANI)