Congress disrupts governor's speech in Telangana assembly

[India], Mar. 12(ANI): Congress MLAs disrupted Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan's speech in the Telengana Assembly on Monday.

Congress MLAs threw papers at the governor while he was trying to address the joint session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council.

During the disruption, they tossed their papers at him too after tearing them and even threw their headphones; one of them thrown by MLA Komatireddy Venkat hit Swamy Goud, the council chairman.

Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, while talking to ANI about the protest in the assembly, said, "It is our right to protest and raise slogans in the assembly. I have been an MLA for the last 20 years but have never seen such a condition where the MLAs are not allowed to protest".

He alleged that "the governor was making false statements in the assembly and therefore we had to raise our voice by holding placards. It is correct that we threw papers but as far as I believe papers wouldn't hurt a person so much. I didn't beat anyone with headphones and it is just a drama arranged by Harish Rao to get us suspended". He added that "it was very unfair that there were 50 police men who came to stop us and were and pushing us as we were protesting. My leg got a mild fracture as a result of this, but I can't blame anyone for this incident. The main intention of opposition party is to suspend us and that is the reason they are showing all these" Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy, after visiting Swamy Goud in hospital, said, "It was an unexpected thing, what happened in the assembly. I just checked the condition of Swamy Goud. His right eye is completely swollen and the dressing has been done to his eye. Doctors asked to admit him in hospital for observation of his condition. We haven't filed any complaint against this". (ANI)