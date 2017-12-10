Congress doing vote bank politics in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Gandhinagar: Accusing the Congress of indulging in "politics of caste and appeasement", BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Congress decision to support Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani is a pre-planned move to take elections towards this purpose.

He alleged that the Congress "must be aware of Mewani's links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) that has been found indulging in anti-national activites", and that is why it did not give Mewani its own party symbol but "supported him from outside".