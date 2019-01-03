Congress ducks queries on whether Goa audio clip was purchased by party

Panaji: The Goa Congress on Thursday ducked questions on whether the party had bought the controversial audio clip in which Health Minister Vishwajit Rane is heard telling a journalist that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in a December cabinet meeting said that Rafale deal files were stored in the bedroom of his private residence.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar also asked why the state BJP was not prompt in probing the contents of the audio clip, especially after Parrikar, Rane and state BJP spokesperson Nilesh Cabral have claimed that the clip was "doctored".

When he was asked at a press conference at the state Congress headquarters, as to whether the party had purchased the audio clip which created a ruckus in Parliament on Wednesday day, Chodankar said: "You should ask those who released it". On Wednesday, Rane in a written letter had requested Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to probe the audio clip, claiming it was doctored. State BJP spokesperson Nilesh Cabral had also alleged that the audio clip was "manufactured" at a recording studio operated by Congress leader Siddhanath Buyao. Chodankar alleged that the BJP-led coalition government's slackness in probing charges levelled by its own ruling spokesperson proved that the inquiry was a sham and the contents of the audio clip were true. "The BJP is saying it was manufactured in Buyao's studio. If they were realistic, they would have first raided the studio before telling media. It is 24 hours now, but they have not even raided his studio," Chodankar said, adding he was surprised by the "slow action" of the state government, especially because the audio clip dealt with an issue of "national interest".