Congress expels AP Abdullakutty for praising PM Modi

[India], June 3 (ANI): The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled party leader A. P. Abdullakutty for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the action against him, Abdullakutty told media here, "It is sad news. I expected it from Mullappally Ramachandran (KPCC President). I'm not an opportunist. I am a person who took a stand on developmental issues."

Abdullakutty had last week heaped praises on the Prime Minister and said that while criticising the latter one should not forget his work for the country's poor.

In a Facebook post, Abdullakutty said that the BJP's landslide victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is the affirmation of the people's faith in Modi's vision and policies. Abdullakutty had met the same fate when he was suspended from CPM in 2009 for praising Modi who was then the chief minister of Gujarat. Later, he joined Congress and was elected to the Kerala Assembly in 2011. "It is an acceptance of Narendra Modi's developmental agenda. The secret behind his popularity is (that) he has used Gandhian values in his governance. Mahatma Gandhi said that when you frame a policy, you remember the poorest man you met in your life. Modi has done it promptly," he wrote on Facebook. Hailing Modi government's schemes, the former CPM MP said that the Prime Minister provided toilets to 9.16 crore and LPG connection to 6 crore families. He said: "(One) should not forget these realities while criticising Narendra Modi." (ANI)