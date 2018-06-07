Congress expresses disapproval over Mukherjee's visit at RSS event

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday expressed their disapproval and disappointment over former president Dr Pranab Mukherjee's attendance at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event in Nagpur.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma took to Twitter and said that the images of Mukherjee at RSS Head Quarters have anguished millions of Congress workers.

"The images of Pranab Da, veteran leader and ideologue at RSS Headquarters have anguished millions of Congress workers and all those who believed in pluralism, diversity and the foundational values of the Indian Republic," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, reacting on Mukherjee's message hailing RSS founder KB Hedgewar as 'great son of Mother India', Congress leader Hussain Dalwai told ANI, "Unke (Dr Pranab Mukherjee) prati bada aadar tha, shayad umar ki wajah se jaate jaate kuch galat baat kardun aisa laga hoga unko. (I had a lot of respect for him, but perhaps because of his age he thought he should do something wrong before making an exit.)" Pranab Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter and expressed her apprehensions on Mukherjee's visit. She said, "Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from today's' incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn't believe that you are going to endorse its views in your speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain and those will be circulated with fake statements." "By going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP/RSS full handle to plant false stories, spread falls rumours as today and making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning!" She further said. Earlier in the day, former president and Congress leader Mukherjee wrote in visitor's book at Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur, "Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India." Mukherjee was welcomed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address the valedictory function of the RSS's third-year officers' training camp at its headquarters in Reshimbagh. A political slugfest had erupted earlier after Mukherjee accepted an invite from the RSS to be the chief guest at its 'Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg' (cadres training program). (ANI)