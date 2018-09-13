Congress failed to play role of opposition: PM Modi

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at the Congress, saying they have failed to play the role of opposition after its defeat in 2014 general elections.

"In last four years, truth of Congress and its associates have been revealed. Earlier public removed them due to their failure to deliver good governance, inefficiency to take decision and corruption. Now they have failed to play the role of opposition," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies - Jaipur (Rural), Nawada, Ghaziabad, Hazaribagh and Arunachal West.

The Prime Minister hit out at the Gandhi family, saying the struggles of the ground-level Congress workers have benefited only one family. "At times, I have a sense of condolence for the many old cadres of Congress who have struggled, worked on the ground. Their struggle is benefiting only one family. Many talented individuals have had to sacrifice their work to ensure the growth of one family," he said. Further attacking the Gandhi family, Prime Minister Modi said: "BJP's leadership is decided on the basis of work ethics, not by relations." While asserting that BJP will continue making efforts towards taking the nation to new heights, the Prime Minister said: "None of the political parties have the courage to take everyone forward together. It is only the BJP that believes in 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'," he said. "The Opposition is under constant pressure trying to bring out new ways to target the Centre, in speeches, during public appearances and through tweets. We will continue to fight against forces that are trying to divide the society," he said adding that many BJP workers have even been killed while making these efforts. (ANI)