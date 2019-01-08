Congress failed to prevent Babri Masjid demolition: Mani Shankar Aiyar

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Congress leader Mani Shanker Aiyar on Monday said that Narasimha Rao-led government in 1992 failed to prevent the demolition of Babri Masjid and did not take the steps that were needed to be taken.

Speaking at an event 'Ek Shaam Babri Masjid Ke Naam' organised by Social Democratic Party of India here, Aiyar said that no excuse could ever justify as to why this "unconstitutional activity" was not stopped.

"I am from Congress and it was our job to stop the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao did not take steps that should have been taken," Aiyar said.

"I am not ready to believe any excuse given to as to why this act was not stopped. We should have stopped it as it was an attempt to partition India again. It was an attempt to break the ties between Hindus and Muslims which is the core foundation of this country. Our national integrity was targeted on that day," he added. In a veiled attack at the BJP-led central government, the Congress leader said that those who were behind this barbaric act were given an opportunity by the people in 2014 but they completely ruined their chance. "Those who were behind the demolition are not supported by the people of this country. In 2014, General election, around 31 per cent of Indians extended their support to them but that too for different reasons. In 2014, they got an opportunity but they completely ruined it in the last five years. I know that Indian people want to be secular," he added. Shifting his focus on the Supreme Court's judgment regarding the Babri Masjid demolition case, Aiyar assured the Muslim community that in case they are not satisfied with the decision, the Congress is ready to chalk out various alternatives to tackle the situation. "If you are unsatisfied by the court's decision (On Babri Masjid), then we will talk on that. We will see what could be the solution. But I have complete faith in our judiciary. I believe we will not forget the meaning of justice. If we don't agree, then there are many other ways to face that situation," Aiyar said. (ANI)