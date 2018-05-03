Congress files complaint against K'taka BJP for para model code violation

[India], May 03 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an alleged violation of para model code of conduct and representation of people Act, 1951.

The complaint letter by the Congress reads, "Your kind attention is drawn to specific incidents of publishing false and misleading advertisements in various newspapers on 03.05.2018 (hereinafter referred to as 'Advertisements') across the state with the object of securing votes by casting an undue influence on unsuspecting voters. The Karnataka BJP has made false, baseless, unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations using cutouts, shadow images and likeness of Shri Rahul Gandhi, President, INC &Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah being fully aware that the MCC was in force."

It further stated that print advertisements were published across various newspapers in Karnataka with intent to malign the image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and state Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah by levelling false and unverified allegations and distortions against them. On April 27, the Karnataka state unit of the Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the EC demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, and state party president BS Yeddyurappa for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. A political slugfest has erupted as the Karnataka assembly elections are slated on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)