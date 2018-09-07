Congress for Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices

[India], Sep 06 (ANI): In the wake of increasing fuel prices, the Congress Party on Thursday announced a Bharat Bandh on September 10 against the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel under the present dispensation.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the decision was taken after a meeting of all party general secretaries and the state leaders. He also said that the party was in touch with key opposition parties for their support, and appealed the common man to join the protest against the Government over the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

The Congress leader added, "I appeal to the people of this nation to simply sit in "Dharnas" at petrol stations across the nation between 10 am to 3 pm on September 10." Holding the Modi Government responsible for the rise in expenses, Gehlot added, "The people in the present government do not know that diesel is not only used in trucks and cars but also used by farmers in their tractors. Everybody is suffering. " "It is the carelessness of this government that prices are increasing despite international prices going down, prices had increased during the tenure of United Progressive Alliance's time as well, but we took measures to control the situation," Gehlot added. This comes after fuel prices once again witnessed a hike on Thursday, with petrol being sold at Rs.79.51 per litre and diesel at Rs.71.55 per litre here in the national capital. The price of petrol has been increased by 20 paise per litre, while diesel saw a hike of 21 paise per litre, as compared to Tuesday's prices in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the left parties have also called for a protest on September 10 on the hike in fuel prices, the problem of farmers and unemployment issue. (ANI)