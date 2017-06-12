Congress forced Maha Govt to waive farmers' loans: Ashok Chavan

[India], June 12 (ANI): After Maharashtra Government announced complete loan waiver to farmers, former state chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the development took shape as the state government was coerced to take this decision by the grand old party.

"The government had to take this decision due to the way the Congress and other Opposition parties took out the demonstration for waiving off the farmers' loans. They were in pressure to take this step. Till the time the government doesn't issue a notification describing how are they going to implement the same, it cannot be said effective," Chavan told ANI.

The Congress leader also noted that it is important to know how the ruling regime in Maharashtra is going to implement this, adding that it should be beneficial to all if it is unconditional. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajeev Ranjan said the decision should have been taken earlier. "At last the sacrifice of the innocent farmers forced the government of Maharashtra to take such decision in their favour. The decision was taken very late, but we appreciate it," Ranjan told ANI. Earlier on Sunday, the Maharashtra Government announced complete loan waiver to farmers. The government has decided to form a committee to set the criteria to waive off loans. On June 1, the farmers in Maharashtra went on strike for the first time ever. Their agitation saw violence and angry farmers spilling milk and throwing vegetables on the road. At one point the strike expanded into a bandh call, where agitators threatened to stop supply to urban markets. (ANI)