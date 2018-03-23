Congress gives notice for no-confidence motion

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Congress on Friday gave notice to include the no-confidence motion in the list of business on March 27.

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary General giving the notice.

"Under Rule 198 (b) of Chapter XVII of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on 27-03-2018. I request you to include the motion in the Revised List of Business for 27-03-2018.This House expresses No-Confidence in Council of Ministers," the notice read.

Earlier in the day, the YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy also gave a notice for the same. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned till March 27, following the protest by Opposition Parties in the Parliament premises, over various issues. While the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued its protest demanding Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh, the Congress staged a protest demanding the government to file a review petition against the Supreme Court ruling on the SC/ST Act that has diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the act. (ANI)