Congress goons creating ruckus in Punjab, tried to murder SAD worker: Harsimrat

[India], May 19 (ANI): Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday alleged that Congress party has called in their goons in Punjab, who are creating a ruckus in the state.

The leader claimed that the goons tried to murder one of SAD worker.

Addressing the media after casting her vote in Badal village of Punjab, the Union minister said, "Congress party have brought their goons here from outside. In Bhatinda Rural, our worker Titu Randhawa was attacked."

"The incident happened yesterday in Bathinda rural, where our party worker Randhawa was forced to promote for the Congress party and when he denied he was beaten mercilessly. He got injured on his head and was admitted to hospital, it was an attempt by Congress goons to murder him," added the Union Minister.

Kaur further said, "Yesterday Congress party goons in Mansa district conducted checking of cars. We complained to poll officials but no action was taken." In Bathinda, the sitting MP from SAD, Harsimrat is contesting against Congress' Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and MLA Sukhbir Singh Khaira who recently floated a new political party- Punjab Ekta Party after severing ties with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Voting for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab is underway in the last phase of the seven-phased General Elections on May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)