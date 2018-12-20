Congress govt appoints DM Awasthi as new Chhattisgarh DGP

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The newly-elected Congress government in Chhattisgarh has appointed DM Awasthi as new Director General of Chhattisgarh Police.

Awasthi, a 1986-batch IPS officer, is currently the Special Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations). He will now head Anti-Naxal Operations, EoW, SIB, ACB.

He has replaced AN Upadhyay, who has now been appointed as Chairman of Chhattisgarh Police Housing Corporation (CGPHC). Upadhyay, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was the DGP of Chhattisgarh since March 2014. (ANI)